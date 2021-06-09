CHARLESTON - Girls from all across Illinois will gather in Charleston, Illinois, at Eastern University for the IHSA Class 1A, 2A, and 3A competitions Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Class 1A will compete Thursday, while Class 2A will go on Friday and Class 3A will compete on Saturday. Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com will be in Charleston all three days for up-to-date track and field results from area entries.

The one-day sessions are a change for the IHSA for state track and field because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The IHSA boys' sessions will also all be done in one day.



Father McGivney’s freshman Kaitlyn Hatley will compete in the 800-meter race and the 1600 meter race.

In the 800 Hatley comes in ranked 15 with a time of 2:27.46.

Hatley recorded a ranking of 10 in 1600 with a time of 5:35.74.

In 2A shot and discus thrower, Jayden Ulrich a senior from East Alton Wood River High School is looking to bring first place in both events. As a sophomore, she won shot put and came in second in the discus. Ulrich holds the record in both shot put and discus. Ulrich qualified in the shot put with a throw of 47’10.75. And in discus, she had a 146’4.75. Jayden’s teammate Hannah Sechrest will also be heading to state in the high jump she is ranked 14 and had a 5’0.75 to qualify.

Civic Memorial will have two athletes competing at state in 2A, Bella Dugger who is a sophomore and is ranked 7 in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.88, and her teammate Hannah Meiser will run in the 1600 and is ranked 16 with a time of 5.27.63.

In the 3200 meter race, Roxana’s Janelynn Wirth and Staunton’s Lydia Roller will compete close to together. Roller is ranked 14 and Wirth 18. Roller has a time of 12.09.16 and Wirth has a time of 12:20.50.

Southwestern High School will have one athlete competing junior pole vaulter Emily Lowis who is ranked 21 had a qualifying vault of 8’9”.

In 3A Alton sprinter Renee Raglin will try to medal in the 100 meters and 200 meters. Raglin is ranked 3 in the 100 and 15 in the 200. Raglin's time in the 100 is 12:07 and in the 200 she has a time of 25.94.

Edwardsville will send two single competitors and one relay team to Charleston.

Riley Knoyle will compete in the 1600 meter race and she comes in ranked 21 with a time of 5:13.92.

Discus thrower Kaitlyn Morningstar comes in ranked 10 with a throw of 121’1.5. Edwardsville 4x800 relay team is ranked 12 with a time of 9:36.28 and consists of Kaitlyn Loyet, Maya Lueking, Olivia Coll, and Riley Knoyle.

