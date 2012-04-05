EDWARDSVILLE, IL., APRIL 5, 2012 . . . The Enclave Apartments, a $20 million multi-housing student community to be located on Route 157 in Edwardsville, has taken the term “aggressive construction schedule” to a whole new meaning. Construction-management firm IMPACT Strategies began the project’s foundation work on Dec. 1, 2011 and, within a four-month timeframe, the company will have completed one building and will have all eight buildings planned for the development in various stages of construction. By mid-April, The Enclave’s first building will be completed while construction will begin on the last building.

Mark Hinrichs, president of IMPACT Strategies, said, “The community is most certainly seeing this development take shape now and getting a good idea of the aesthetics and building materials being used. The project had an aggressive construction schedule from the start and we knew we had a lot of work to do in a short period of time, but we were up to the challenge. The mild weather definitely didn’t hurt us either.”

The Enclave is Edwardsville’s first and largest privately-owned apartment community geared exclusively to students at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville who are seeking off-campus living. Located just east of Esic Drive on Route 157 in Edwardsville, the development will include eight multi-housing buildings offering two- and three-bedroom apartments. Features of the planned development include a resort-style swimming pool, large-scale game room, computer lab, fitness center and more.

Managing partner for the Enclave, Corey Wenzel, said, “The Enclave fills a definite need for a premier off-campus living community for students, offering them the best of all worlds in terms of its social environment, apartment options and close proximity to SIUE. So far, we’ve had tremendous interest from the student community. “

Article continues after sponsor message

To date, 100 percent of theapartments have been leased. The individual lease rates for a three-bedroom apartment is $555/month and a two-bedroom unit rents for $585/month per individual. Students wishing to lease an apartment, but who don’t have roommates in mind, can participate in a Matching Program offered through the developer that pairs students with similar interests. The apartments also come fully furnished with bedroom furniture and couch, chair, entertainment stand and coffee table in the living room. Every apartment has its own laundry room with full-size washer and dryer, and a kitchen with all appliances, including dishwashers.

For more information about The Enclave Apartments, visit www.enclaveinfo.com or call 618.655.0050.

For more information about IMPACT Strategies and its projects, visit www.buildwithimpact.com or call 618.394.8400.

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Commercial, Healthcare, Educational and Senior Care construction and offers an array of construction services including design-build, general contracting and construction management. The company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. and serves clients throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.

More like this: