EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department had three new patrol officers take their oaths during Tuesday nights City Council.

Jacob J. Rhodes, Nicholas Henderson and Jacob Welch swore to support the constitution of the United States and the state of Illinois as they faithfully discharge the duties of their positions to the best of their abilities.

Chief of Police Jay Keeven said the officers began with the department last week and is excited to have the department getting closer to being fully staffed after recent retirements and transfers.

"We're always looking to bring qualified officers into our department," Keeven said. "These were all lateral hires from other police departments, and my field training officers are telling me they are doing extremely well. They need to learn our city streets, but since they're already Illinois sworn officers the learning curve, for learning Illinois statutes and laws, is considerably less because they already know all of that."

Chief Keeven added that the officers have already noticed the support and respect that the Edwardsville community shows towards the city and the police and fire departments.

"One of our new officers has actually already mentioned to me how pleasantly surprised he was about how wonderful our community members have been to him," Keeven added. "As far as being welcoming of him to our community and just saying hello, he said he was pleasantly surprised to see that we have a community who supports their police and fire departments way they do here."

