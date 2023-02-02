EDWARDSVILLE —The Edwardsville Arts Center (EAC) Board of Directors has appointed Beth Browne as the new Executive Director of the EAC. Browne’s five years’ experience on the EAC Board of Directors, combined with 21 years of various involvement in the community art scene, will undoubtedly help further the organization’s mission of enriching the lives and creative spirits of community members.

"We are so glad to welcome Beth to our team,” comments EAC Director of Programs, Carolyn Tidball. “During Beth’s time as a board member, she has shown herself to be committed to the arts, a very hard worker, and has a collaborative mindset. As an artist herself, she truly understands the importance of our mission to make art accessible to everyone in our community."

As Executive Director, Browne will be responsible for day-to-day operations of the EAC, ensuring ongoing local programming excellence, continual community outreach and networking, and developing fundraising and marketing initiatives to aid in the organization’s growth. Browne currently serves as a board member on the Friends of Art of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) Board of Directors, and previously served as President Elect of the Wagner Association of Metalsmiths, also based out of SIUE. A practicing artist since 2018, Browne continues to serve SIUE as a metalsmithing instructor in its Art and Design program.

The EAC is also proud to announce the promotion of Carolyn Tidball to Director of Programs. “Carolyn has been the glue that binds the EAC to our communities since she started with us 8.5 years ago. From coordinating with artists, developing and scheduling art education, building a website and everything in between, she does it all!” EAC Board President Andrew Butts continues, “We are proud to announce her promotion and look forward to continuing to grow EAC with her!” Rounding out the EAC team, Mary Rhein has been hired as Exhibition Coordinator, and Avalon Eales continues to excel as Gallery Assistant.

To learn more about the EAC and its upcoming exhibits and current class schedule, please visit:https://www.edwardsvilleartscenter.com/.

About the EAC:

The Edwardsville Arts Center is a community visual arts center located in Edwardsville, Ill. The EAC inspires the lives of youth and the creative spirit of adults through classes, exhibits and cultural events.