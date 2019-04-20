EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School Filmmakers Club Second Annual Eddies Awards are coming to the Wildey at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 24, with tickets $5 at door.

The film festival will showcase films created by students of Edwardsville High School. A voting process took place to select which students films would be shown. Awards will be given in the categories comedy, documentary, music video, travel film, and drama. Five-second movies created by the students will also be awarded and aired. The big moment of the night will be the presenting of the Film of the Year award.

“The Eddie Awards really is a unique event, there’s nothing out there like it happening,” said Chris Lotts, senior and one of the six producers in the Filmmakers Club.

All students of EHS were welcome to submit their films. Students voted through the first round of films while faculty of EHS selected the films for the semi-finals to be shown on the big screen. Selected students are both excited to share their creations with the community as well as anticipating who will win in each category.

“Last year the festival was a big success, we nearly sold out. We’re hoping to top that this year,” said Kyle Meehan, a senior at EHS and producer in the Filmmakers Club.

The Edwardsville High School Filmmakers Club has been hard at work planning and fundraising for the Eddie Awards. Members of the club fundraised throughout the year in preparation for the big event. And with the event fast approaching, the group is now working at promoting and spreading the word of their film festival.

“We want to invite the community out to enjoy this too, not just students,” added Tyler Berry, senior and Producer in the Filmmakers Club.

With tickets being only $5 at door the Eddie Awards is truly a night not to be missed. With a variety of genres being recognized, there will be something for everyone to enjoy during the festival. The Eddie Awards are a great way to support the creativity of local students and enjoy unique films.

“The goal of the festival is to inspire the creative process. It’s a way to showcase the student's talents and inspire them to continue creating films,” explained Dave Lipe, a teacher at EHS who runs the Filmmakers Club.

