The Drowsey Chaperone at the Alton Little Theater
Alton Little Theater opens its 80th Season with THE DROWSEY CHAPERONE - guaranteed to produce Musical Comedy Euphoria! Audiences will love the hilarious tale and Hi-Jinks of a pampered Broadway starlet and her debonair fiancé, an overzealous producer, a dizzy chorine, the Latin lover, and a couple of bumbling gangsters and MORE....Call 462-6562 for Reservations or purchase on-line at http://www.altonlittletheater.org/
