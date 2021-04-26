WOOD RIVER - The Dream Center’s Charity Bazaar is teaming up with StorCo in Wood River for a Hometown Community Tailgate Sale and Farmers Market Day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 8 in the StorCo parking lot at 1401 Vaughn in Wood River.

The event is open to the public to buy or sell Spaces rent for $10 prepaid - $15 day of. event Proceeds go to support the Dream Center of Alton.

"We invite the entire Riverbend Community to come on out for a day of bargain hunting, food, drink and a lot of good company," Dar Bryant, said.

In the spring of 2020, The Dream Center was launching a new program that specifically deals with the needs of the children of incarcerated parents. This was put on hold due to COVID but now in April of 2021, The Dream Center is relaunching the program again.

The KWIP (kids with incarcerated parents) program provides vital services to these children and their caregivers. These children are the unmentioned victims. They are being punished, even though they have done nothing wrong. Having a parent removed from the home and incarcerated is one of the most traumatic experiences a child will endure. We are purposed to ease that trauma. The Dream Center wants to make sure they have constant contact with their Mom or Dad, and to make sure they get Christmas and birthday presents from the incarcerated parent. The Dream Center wants to help them navigate around the barriers and obstacles that having an incarcerated parent presents and you can help us do that. We will be accepting donations at the tailgate sale at StorCo Self Storage 1401 Vaughn Road, Wood River, IL., 62095.

This event gives an opportunity for the community to come out and spend the day selling their wares while getting to know your neighbor. The Dream Center of Alton NFP is a 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit social service and is located in a 6,000 square feet building on the grounds of the River Church in Alton, Illinois. It houses the three Dream Center offices, space for TASC and other agencies to use, a lunchroom, food pantry, outfitters clothing section and a group meeting room. A fitness and recreation room and more.

The Dream Center exists to 1.) Assist ex-offenders Adults and Juveniles (ages 12-18) become productive citizens by developing and implementing a life plan and increasing their chances of success, thus the reducing recidivism rate in the St. Louis Metro East and making our community a safer place to live. 2.) Redirect at Risk Youth on a troubled path to a road of stabilization and even prosperity. 3.) Assist and counsel the families who have incarcerated loved ones.

“As long as they are still breathing air, there is hope," Bryant said.

Those who are interested in joining The Dream Center of Alton at StorCo, call 618-781-3356 to reserve your space. visit The Dream Center of Alton web page For more details about the Tailgate sale as well as other events www.thedreamcenterofalton.com

