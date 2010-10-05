New Biometric Fingerprinting & DNA Identification Kit

This Program Provides Parents With The Vital Tools Recommended By The FBI and The Department Of Justice

A corporate citizen steps forward and underwrites this program. In your area, this service is being provided as a donation to your community by: Jack Schmitt Chevrolet

Where: Jack Schmitt Chevrolet 1401 Vaughn Road, Wood River Contact: Tom Gerke, 618-779-1362 When: Saturday, October 16th, 2010, 9:30am – 2:00pm

Biometrics is the newest and most advanced technology available today for obtaining fingerprints. We are privileged to be able to use the same equipment presently used by Federal Agencies, Law Enforcement, and the US Military. Law Enforcement know that time is critical in the recovery of a missing child. The Biometric Technology our program brings to parents allows their child’s fingerprints to be immediately submitted into the FBI Database as soon as they are reported missing. When the child’s fingerprints are entered into the FBI Database, the fingerprints become immediately available to all law enforcement agencies throughout the United States.

FREE - an FBI Certified Biometric 10 Digit Fingerprint Profile.

FREE - a high resolution full color Digital Photograph of your child.

FREE - a Child Safety Journal which will provide law enforcement officials with all the necessary vital information about your child and other important facts they will need immediately after a child is reported missing.

FREE - a Home DNA Identification Kit that is easy to use and lasts through generations.

There is no data basing: After each child goes through the line, parents are handed a Child Safety Journal (which contains the Biometric Fingerprints and Digital Photo) and a DNA Kit. The DNA Kit contains detailed instructions on how to use the DNA Kit at home. The only record of the visit is handed to you to take home: The event sponsor keeps no records on file. You will also be given John Walsh’s Child Safety Tips. All the information provided at this Child Safety Program is recommended by child safety experts and law enforcement officials to be updated every 6 months.

If a child becomes missing, parents greatly increase their chance of quickly recovering their child if they immediately provide, a FBI Certified Biometric 10 Digit Fingerprint Profile, a DNA Sample, a High Resolution Full Color Photograph, and Current Statistical Information.

Parents Please Bring Your Children to this FREE Child Safety Program

