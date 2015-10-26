



The Cyclery in Edwardsville is a household name throughout the region in terms of bikes, exercise equipment, shoes, apparel and bicycle repair.

For many exercise enthusiasts, the business is much like the former television hit show “Cheers” to patrons of that bar.

“We build a relationship with a lot of our customers,” store manager Becky Schreiber said. “We have regulars who come in and it is like ‘Cheers’ to them. We have brought joy to a lot of people’s lives.”

Steve Parks, the owner, graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and was a member of the cross country and track team. He wanted to have an impact on others who exercise and wanted to be fit, so he started the shop. Parks’ goal has been to provide outstanding customer service with an expert staff and for 35 years at the store has done that. The location in Edwardsville is at 2472 Troy Road, while the other locations are at 1225 Frank Scott Parkway, East Shiloh, and 114 S. Poplar, Centralia.

David Parks is the assistant manager of the store and says he “loves” his work.

“It is amazing,” he said about working at the Cyclery. “You get up in the morning and you get to play with bikes all day long. How could you not enjoy that?”

Schreiber said the Cyclery has something for everybody and there is a huge emphasis on customer service with her and her staff.

“If you are looking for a bicycle we have everything from a cruiser or racer,” she said. “We have running shoes and just about every type of exercise equipment and apparel.”

With Christmas and winter approaching, many will be looking to purchase indoor treadmills, recumbent bikes, etc. The Cyclery can satisfy all those needs.

Matt Dawson, a store manager, said by January or February, the Cyclery will be selling the Trek Precision Fit System.

“It is a large 10-foot, by 10-foot area where you can micro adjust your bike,” he said. “It looks more like an indoor trainer that you can adjust your bike by the milliliter at a time. These are primarily for competitive cyclists or avid riders, but we will have them by January or February.”

Dawson said the Fat Tire Mountain Bikes have become a big seller at the stores.

“We have sold several already,” he said of the Fat Tire Bikes. “These are good for riding in the snow or just off road riding. We have a Mountain Bike Ride every Tuesday where people can demo these bikes. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. here at the Cyclery.

The running shoe area has developed considerably at the business in recent years.

“We have all the different types of shoes for various foot types and runners with pre-existing conditions,” Dawson said. “We have all the major brands. This has definitely added an additional layer to our business. We offer a 20 percent discount on running shoes to anyone with a school running program.”

This time of year, indoor trainers, elliptical equipment, treadmills and premium type recumbent bikes, rowers or weight systems are extremely popular, Dawson said. The Cyclery has free weights, dumb bells, kettle bells, and overall, nearly every type of exercise equipment.

The Cyclery has an outstanding service department for bikes and goes well above and beyond the call of duty to satisfy customers.

A woman came in with multiple sclerosis and the Cyclery wanted to satisfy her, so they swapped parts of the bike so she would have a side that worked. The business does the same thing for people with arthritis and request changes. The Cyclery sincerely wants people with disabilities to have a chance to properly exercise, Schreiber said.

The Cyclery has weekly rides and runs during spring and summer months and very involved in the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon and neighboring communities.

Thanks to Steve Parks’ vision and the way his management and employees conduct the business, the Cyclery will remain a place like the “Cheers” TV series from 1983-1993, where “everybody knows your name.”

