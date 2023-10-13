GODFREY - The Whispering Woods Bed and Breakfast/Retreat and Event Center has combined the cute and the creepy with their Halloween Fun event.

Kids ages 2–10 are invited to Whispering Woods for two hours of games, snacks and activities on Friday, Oct. 13, and Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. The Halloween Fun kicked off on Thursday, Oct. 12 with pumpkin painting, cookie decorating and a scavenger hunt on the Whispering Woods property.

“I have a degree in child development and I haven’t used it in a while, so we’re putting it back to use,” joked Margaret Moorehead, Whispering Woods owner. “I love doing these things. If I didn’t love them, I wouldn’t do them. So when you come, you can expect a great time and we’re going to do everything in our power to make sure you get that.”

This is one of the first events completely sponsored by Whispering Woods. The traditional bed and breakfast has drawn many guests over the years. Moorehead often hosts sewing classes and retreats at the property in rural Godfrey, and the space is occasionally rented out for parties or celebrations.

Moorehead hopes to build the reputation of Whispering Woods as an event center, and she has several kid-friendly events planned for the next few months. A day of “Cookies and Cocoa with Santa” is already scheduled for Dec. 9, 2023,

In the meantime, the Halloween Fun event will keep you in the spooky spirit all weekend. Friday’s event will run from 4:30–6:30 p.m., and there are sessions from 10 a.m. to noon and 1–3 p.m. on Saturday. There are approximately 12 spots available for every session, and you must buy tickets beforehand at the official Whispering Woods website. Kids must be accompanied by an adult. To register your child, visit the official event page.

If you’d rather skip the scary, keep an eye on Whispering Woods for upcoming events, or contact Moorehead to schedule your stay. She has enjoyed the growth of Whispering Woods and looks forward to more fun in the future.

“We are situated on five acres and it’s wooded surrounding most of it, and it’s just beautiful out here,” Moorehead added. “I feel so blessed every day to be able to live here.”

Visit WhisperingWoodsGodfrey.com for more.

