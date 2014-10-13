According to a recent Southern Illinois University and University of Illinois at Chicago studies, Illinois ranks third in corruption of the fifty states. Critic Leah Ansel estimates Illinois loses 16.8 billion dollars per year due to corruption. While critic Chad Merda asserts the annual Illinois corruption tax amounts to $1308 per person a year.

Criminologists note four (4) of the last seven (7) Illinois Governors 'did time'. Some joke; "Illinois, the only state where the governor makes your license plate." The government's reputation for cronyism and corruption

does little to inspire confidence and jaundices business opportunities. In fact during 2014 Illinois lost jobs. Last month Illinois lost 19,000 jobs. From 2011 to 2014 Illinois ranked last in job creation of all Mid -West

states yet added 244,000 food stamp recipients . A recent Gallup poll conducted revealed twenty five percent 25% of Illinois citizens think it is the worst state to live in. Additionally, this poll found only 28% trust

Illinois government.

If you think corruption and job creation are problems there is a solution: replace Governor Pat Quinn and Attorney General Lisa Madigan. Mr. Quinn passed a 67% tax increase in 2011 adding 34 billion in new taxes. During the same time we lost 50.4 billion to corruption. State Attorney General Lisa Madigan promised to fight corruption but sent who to jail? Anyone? Please vote Bruce Rauner for Governor and Paul Schimpf for Attorney General November 4.

Article continues after sponsor message

*These views do not reflect those of Riverbender.com

More like this: