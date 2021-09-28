EDWARDSVILLE - At the Tuesday, September 21 meeting of the City Council, the City of Council amended its Codified Ordinances governing the operation of mobile food trucks within the City of Edwardsville. Food trucks that are properly permitted and licensed by Madison County and the City of Edwardsville are now able to operate in more places with expanded hours within the City.

Under the new ordinance, licensed food trucks are now able to attend events on private commercial property and serve the community at three of the City's parks. Food trucks are still prohibited from operating on private property in a residential district but may operate in a residential district as part of a city-approved Block Party.

"We feel these changes are positive to our community and our growing population of small businesses," said Economic Development Coordinator James Arnold. "When we first addressed the operation of food trucks, the City was very protective of our devoted brick-and-mortar restaurants. Since then, we have seen that food trucks in our community could fulfill a need. Current restaurant owners have voiced to us that they are welcoming to less restrictive ordinances which provide more opportunities to them, as well."

The food truck concept is not new but is ever-changing. The City has found that COVID-19 has increased food truck usage in Edwardsville, as seen in other communities across the region. Restauranteurs can experiment with a potential business as a food truck first, while current brick-and-mortar restaurants can expand their established brand.

"The relaxation of the ordinances will enhance experiences in our City parks, increase economic opportunities for potential restaurateurs, and provide food options to more areas in our community, which I'm confident will still support our established restaurants. Edwardsville is a thriving and growing community, and we are excited for great things to come," said Mayor Art Risavy.

Food trucks may now operate in all zoning districts except for residential districts. However, the following exemptions are permitted:

Food Trucks participating in City-operated events.

Food Trucks participating in an organized permitted block-party

Food Trucks operating on City property or public right-of-way owned by the City of Edwardsville in a commercial or manufacturing district.

Food Trucks operating in the following public parks or on City of Edwardsville owned right-of-way immediately adjacent to the following public parks: Leclaire Park Glik Park City Park The City now also requires food trucks to complete an online location registration form describing the location and hours of operation at least 24 hours prior to selling from any permitted site in the City. Except for within the M-1 Light Manufacturing District, a food truck may only operate in the same location 4 times per month.



In addition, the hours of operation for food trucks have increased. Food trucks may now operate from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. Food trucks operating in the M-1 Light Manufacturing District may operate 24-hours per day.

"We look forward to reaching out to potential food truck vendors and welcoming them to operating within the City," said Arnold. "We intend to increase the number of licensed food trucks that may operate in our community and look forward to enjoying the variety of cuisines food trucks offer."

For more information, visit www.cityofedwardsville.com or contact the City Finance Department at 618-692-7500.

The City of Edwardsville is a flourishing community in the St. Louis Metro East region. The city is the third oldest city in Illinois. Edwardsville has been ranked the best city in Illinois for young families. To learn more, visit http://www.cityofedwardsville.com/ or call (618) 692-7350.

