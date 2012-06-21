EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., June 21, 2012 . . . Come one, come all as The Goddard School in Edwardsville brings in the big top this Sat., June 23 from noon to 3 p.m. for a grand circus complete with a performance by Everyday Circus youth performers, petting zoo, an appearance by FredBird of the St. Louis Cardinals, games, food and more.

Area families are invited to this special event that will bring all of the traditional circus activities to Edwardsville. FredBird will close the circus with an appearance from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

A big top tent will be erected south of the Goddard School in Edwardsville’s Annex, located at 921 Arbor Vitae in Edwardsville above Peel Wood Fired Pizza, for a three-hour event to include:

· Juggler (noon to 12:40 p.m.)

· Petting Zoo (noon to 1 p.m.)

· Caricature (noon to 2 p.m.)

· Youth Circus Performers of Everyday Circus (1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

· Mimes (1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

· Magician (2 p.m. to 2:40 p.m.)

· Appearance by FredBird (2 p.m. – 3 p.m.)

· Children’s Games – Lawn Bowling, Duck Pond, Bean Bag Toss, Sack Races, Ring Toss

· Face Painting/Tattoos

· Lemonade, Cotton Candy, Hot Dogs, Chips and desserts by Sweet Divine

The circus is open to the public and is free of charge. Donations will be collected at the event to benefit a Susan G. Komen, Race for the Cure.

The Goddard School in Edwardsville will also host a blood drive at the event from noon to 3 p.m. The blood drive is held in conjunction with the Mississippi River Regional Blood Center.

To make an appointment for the blood drive or for more information about it or the circus, please call (618) 692-9460.

Visitors of the circus may also tour The Goddard School in Edwardsville and its Annex for before- and after-school care. Free registration will be available for fall enrollment to new families signing up at the event.

The Goddard School located in Edwardsville is part of Goddard Systems, Inc. Recently named #1 Childcare Franchise in the United States, by Entrepreneur magazine, for the ninth consecutive year (January 2010) and one of the Top 200 Franchise Systems (in worldwide sales), by Franchise Times, for the fourth consecutive year (October 2010); Goddard Systems, Inc. (GSI) is expanding The Goddard School® network throughout the United States. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, GSI currently licenses 360+ franchised schools with more than 43,000 students in 34 states. With a successful system in place and dedicated franchisees, GSI is the acknowledged leader in franchised childcare and a premier childcare provider in the United States.

