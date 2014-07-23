Alton, IL – Alton is home of the world’s tallest man, the famous Lincoln/Douglas Debates, Elijah Lovejoy and is one of the most haunted towns in America. Alton makes history again with its first Magic Theater!

Local Magician Chris Carpunky will present his 50 minute comedy magic show at the YWCA on August 2nd, 2014 at 10:30 AM and at 2:00 PM. This show is family oriented and is filled with audience participation from the children. The Mayor of Alton, Mayor Brant Walker, will be present at the 10:30 AM show to put his hand in Chris Carpunky’s arm chopper. Hopefully, no harm will befall the Mayor. This show will amuse those from 2 to 102. There is no age limit. This will be Alton’s first magic theater. You can make history by coming to the first show on August 2nd.

Article continues after sponsor message

Chris Carpunky has been performing shows since 1988 in Illinois, Missouri, Kansas and Indiana. He was the second youngest magician to teach magic at a University besides David Copperfield. He performs at birthdays, schools, libraries and other family venues.

Tickets are only $6 with a $1.32 service fee from the ticket agency. Children 2 and under are free with one adult ticket. Plus, 45% of the proceeds goes to supporting the local YWCA. Seating is limited. Tickets are available on Chris Carpunky’s website at www.chriscarpunky.com.

To learn more about this show, please contact either YWCA of Alton (304 East Third St, Alton, IL 62002, 618-465-7774) or Chris Carpunky directly at 618-614-3250 or info@chriscarpunky.com.

More like this:

Related Video: