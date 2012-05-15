Southern Gospel recording artists, The Chosen Ones, will be appearing on Sunday, June 3, at 10:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.. The concert will be held at Pleasant View Baptist Church, 78 E. Jennings, Wood River, IL 62095.

The Chosen Ones feature two generations of smooth family harmony, blending both tradition and progressive Southern Gospel music. Their unique approach to Gospel Music appeals to a diverse audience.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Chosen Ones are celebrating 38 years in Gospel Music, having begun their ministry in 1974. They have sung throughout the United States and abroad, performing over 160 personal appearances annually as well as appearing on Gospel Music Television. They have released over 20 recordings, which have included 4 national radio releases. Their latest recording, "Nothing Impossible" was released in November 2010. To learn more about their ministry you can visit

www.thechosenones.org.

It is the desire of The Chosen Ones to present more than just a concert, but a worship experience. They use the medium of Southern Gospel Music to presentthe Gospel Truth and encourage the church.

Make plans to attend this exciting event and experience The Chosen Ones in concert! For more information about this event, please contact Rev. Sam Martin at 618-407-2691 or pvgbc.org for directions.

More like this: