ST. LOUIS - Old Bones, Inc. will be displaying new paintings at Ellipsis Studios in St. Louis.

Old Bones, Inc. is a collaboration between self-taught artists Andy Dykeman and Mark Regester. Their work reflects the DIY values and aesthetics that come from spending formative years immersed in the punk rock scene. Dykeman is an area chiropractor and is also known for his legendary float entries each year in the Alton Halloween Parade.

The artists said skulls, UFOs, ghosts, spines, brains and fire are all common themes in their work with a healthy dose of writing and dark humor. The exhibit opening is from 5 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2024. There will be special guests, free refreshments, music and entertainment of all sorts. The show will be on display though February with limited viewing hours. Ellipsis Studio is located at 3304 Meramec Street, St. Louis, MO 63118.

https://www.instagram.com/oldbonesinc/

Andy is from Alton, Illinois played in pop punk legends, judge nothing and is a local chiropractor at Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic in East Alton. He is a resident artist at 31art Gallery in St. Louis, MO.

https://www.instagram.com/andy.dykeman.art/

Mark was born in Scotland, raised in California and is a resident artist at 31art Gallery in St. Louis and his work has shown in numerous galleries throughout the US, Europe and South America.

https://www.instagram.com/mark_regester_art/

