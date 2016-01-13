The Cast of LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS create a little "sizzle" for Alton Little Theater's winter comedy.
January 13, 2016 2:26 PM
ALTON - The production is a Neil Simon classic akin to PLAZA SUITE and takes a hilarious look at the Sexual "Revolution" ( circa 1969) and Americans' obsession with age, success, and being attractive to the opposite sex.
Jean Heil directs the production featuring Brant McCance, Tanya Fox, Julia Bellito and Shawn Chevalier.
The Comedy runs for eight performances, January 21st through 31st, with evening performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinees on January 24th and 31st at 2pm.
Call 462-3205 for Tickets or go online 24 hours a day on the Website: altonlittletheater.org.
