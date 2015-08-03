An amazing opportunity that has been made available through a grant is now open to you

We are very fortunate, indeed! Lt. Col. Dave Grossman, U.S. Army (Ret) Director, Warrior Science Group, www.killology.com: Member, American Board for Certification in Homeland Security; Member, American College of Forensic Examiners Institute; internationally recognized scholar, author soldier, and speaker who is one of the world's foremost expert in the field of human aggression and the roots of violence and violent crime is coming to Jersey Community High School for a big event to present The Bulletproof Mind/Safe School and Healthy Students!

While this is a day-long event, please know I have heard Lt. Grossman speak and he presents astounding facts and a very engaging presentation that will help you understand just how important every citizen, every parent, every educator, and every law enforcement officer play in decreasing the violence in our world. Seating is limited, and I will be opening seats to other schools on Tuesday, August 4.

Details of The Bulletproof Mind Presentation



When: August 12, 2015

Check IN: 8:00 am - 9:00 (coffee, juice & donuts served)

9:00 am - 5:00 pm (lunch on your own)

Where: Jersey Community High School Auditorium, 801 North State Street, Jerseyville, IL

Check out Lt. Col. Grossman:

https://www.usconcealedcarry.com/bulletproof-mind/

Lt. Col. Grossman is the "author of On Killing, [which] has been translated into Japanese, Korean, and German; is on the U.S. Marine Corps Commandant's required reading list; and is required reading at the FBI academy and numerous other academies and colleges. Col. Grossman co-authored Stop Teaching Our Kids to Kill: A Call to Action Against TV, Movie and Video Game Violence, which has been translated into Norwegian and German, and has received international acclaim. Lt. Col. Grossman's most recent book, On Combat, has also placed on the U.S. Marine Corps Commandant's Required Reading List and translated into Japanese and Korean."

Please know this: we are living in a very different world. Understanding how to keep every single student and staff member we serve safe is first and foremost.

Please know how much I appreciate Eric Pingolt of the West Central Illinois Criminal Justice Council for making this opportunity for law enforcement officers, educators, and community members possible.

If you are interested in attending, you must register using this link: http://goo.gl/forms/eeBuP2na5I

A final confirmation will be emailed to you no later than August 10.

