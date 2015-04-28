May is National Bike Month and all of us at The Bike Factory would like to celebrate it by encouraging people to ride their bike everyday in May and participate in the following events for not only chances to win cool prizes, but also to just get outside and enjoy cycling! We have a tracking sheet that participants may pick up at our store, or email Amanda@thebikefactory.com. These sheets can be used to track daily rides and mileage. We also have a Bingo board, for a fun new twist on a classic which involves cycling.

Sheets must be completed and returned to The Bike Factory by 2 pm on Sunday, May 31st in order to be entered in the drawing. For each event sheet completed and returned the participant will be entered for a chance to win a fabulous prize. We will end National Bike month with our last event- a Bike Scavenger Hunt leaving the shop @ 12:30pm on Sunday, May 31st. This entire day will be dedicated to Customer Appreciation! We will have food, drinks, sales, and our hit Spin the Wheel game. We will also be drawing the winners of all of the events on this day. We look forward to seeing everyone here and hearing the stories of their experiences cycling during the month of May!

Article continues after sponsor message

Mothers Day is also a part of our National Bike Month Promotion and we have great deals just for moms! All moms receive a $25 gift card with the purchase of a 2015 bike, plus $20 off all in stock child trailers 5-4-15/5-10-15.

Stop in and see us at The Bike Factory located at 1530 Troy Rd. in Edwardsville, or online at http://www.thebikefactory.com

More like this: