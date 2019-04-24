Partnership: is an arrangement where parties, known as partners, agree to cooperate to advance their mutual interests. The Bible has many examples of partnership.

Ecclesiastes 4.9-12 speaks of 2 being better than 1. In Luke 10 Jesus sends disciples out in groups of 2. In Exodus 17.8-15, Aaron and Hur join to hold up Moses's hands that enabled Joshua and the Israelites to over their adversary. In a sermon outline, it looks like this:

1. Partnership is very powerful.

A team of horses can pull more weight jointly than they can individually added together.

2. Partnership is very personal.

Fruitful synergy only happens by time and trust. We come to learn and lean into each other's strengths and hand off our weaknesses to the better-suited partner.

3. Partnership is very protective.

Through our acquired knowledge of one another, we keep each other from mistakes and missteps.

All this to ask, "Who is my partner?" None of us was intended to be "lone ranger" Christians. Having a church family is a first step to finding the other part of our missing spiritual walk. If something is missing in your Jesus following, try partnership. God bless you!

