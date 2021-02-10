The Ballot Is Set In Granite City/Pontoon Beach /Madison Area For the April 6 Election
MADISON COUNTY - Madison County voters will have hundreds of choices to make in the April 6 general election. This is three of a three-part story that will cover all the people on the upcoming ballot for city positions.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
GRANITE CITY
Mayor: James S. Bailey Sr., Richard Cohen, Michael Charles Parkinson
City Clerk: Jenna DeYong
City Treasurer: Shari Grim
Ward 1 Alderman: Gerald Williams, Terry Perrin
Ward 2 Alderman: Jason M. Smith, James Stuart, Frank J. Doss III
Ward 3 Alderman: Dan McDowell
Ward 4 Alderman: Jerry Harrington,
Ward 5 Alderman: Andy Mathes, Randall J. Lemaster
MADISON
Mayor: John W. Hamm III, James Gardner Jr., Demetrus “Bird” Williams
City Clerk: Celena Browley
Ward 1 Alderman: Dreeta Jenkins, Vera Bowley
Ward 2 Alderman: Jim Riskovsky, Cassandra C. Miller
Ward 3 Alderman: Michael F. Vrabec, Ralph T. Miller
Ward 4 Alderman: Cynthia Y. Dixon, Donald Turner
PONTOON BEACH
Village Trustees: Terry Kreher, Priscilla Briggs, Christine Vivod, Bret Ware, Vernna Moore
VENICE
Mayor: Tyrone Echols
City Clerk: Ruby L. Johnson
Treasurer: Roseann Koelker
Ward 1 Alderman: Phillip White Jr.
Ward 2 Alderman: Ricky C Williams
Ward 3 Alderman: Eddie L. Young
Ward 4 Alderman: Gerald Massie Sr.
More like this: