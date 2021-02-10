The Ballot Is Set In Granite City/Pontoon Beach /Madison Area For the April 6 Election Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MADISON COUNTY - Madison County voters will have hundreds of choices to make in the April 6 general election. This is three of a three-part story that will cover all the people on the upcoming ballot for city positions. GRANITE CITY Mayor: James S. Bailey Sr., Richard Cohen, Michael Charles Parkinson City Clerk: Jenna DeYong City Treasurer: Shari Grim Ward 1 Alderman: Gerald Williams, Terry Perrin Ward 2 Alderman: Jason M. Smith, James Stuart, Frank J. Doss III Ward 3 Alderman: Dan McDowell Ward 4 Alderman: Jerry Harrington, Ward 5 Alderman: Andy Mathes, Randall J. Lemaster MADISON Mayor: John W. Hamm III, James Gardner Jr., Demetrus “Bird” Williams City Clerk: Celena Browley Article continues after sponsor message Ward 1 Alderman: Dreeta Jenkins, Vera Bowley Ward 2 Alderman: Jim Riskovsky, Cassandra C. Miller Ward 3 Alderman: Michael F. Vrabec, Ralph T. Miller Ward 4 Alderman: Cynthia Y. Dixon, Donald Turner PONTOON BEACH Village Trustees: Terry Kreher, Priscilla Briggs, Christine Vivod, Bret Ware, Vernna Moore VENICE Mayor: Tyrone Echols City Clerk: Ruby L. Johnson Treasurer: Roseann Koelker Ward 1 Alderman: Phillip White Jr. Ward 2 Alderman: Ricky C Williams Ward 3 Alderman: Eddie L. Young Ward 4 Alderman: Gerald Massie Sr. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip