MADISON COUNTY - Madison County voters will have hundreds of choices to make in the April 6 general election. This is three of a three-part story that will cover all the people on the upcoming ballot for city positions.

GRANITE CITY

Mayor: James S. Bailey Sr., Richard Cohen, Michael Charles Parkinson

City Clerk: Jenna DeYong

City Treasurer: Shari Grim

Ward 1 Alderman: Gerald Williams, Terry Perrin

Ward 2 Alderman: Jason M. Smith, James Stuart, Frank J. Doss III

Ward 3 Alderman: Dan McDowell

Ward 4 Alderman: Jerry Harrington,

Ward 5 Alderman: Andy Mathes, Randall J. Lemaster

MADISON

Mayor: John W. Hamm III, James Gardner Jr., Demetrus “Bird” Williams

City Clerk: Celena Browley

Ward 1 Alderman: Dreeta Jenkins, Vera Bowley

Ward 2 Alderman: Jim Riskovsky, Cassandra C. Miller

Ward 3 Alderman: Michael F. Vrabec, Ralph T. Miller

Ward 4 Alderman: Cynthia Y. Dixon, Donald Turner

PONTOON BEACH

Village Trustees: Terry Kreher, Priscilla Briggs, Christine Vivod, Bret Ware, Vernna Moore

VENICE

Mayor: Tyrone Echols

City Clerk: Ruby L. Johnson

Treasurer: Roseann Koelker

Ward 1 Alderman: Phillip White Jr.

Ward 2 Alderman: Ricky C Williams

Ward 3 Alderman: Eddie L. Young

Ward 4 Alderman: Gerald Massie Sr.

