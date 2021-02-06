The Ballot Is Set For the April 6 Election In Madison County
(EDITOR'S NOTE: Candidates for Edwardsville and Granite City area will be published separately because of the number of candidates involved overall in the Madison County election).
MADISON COUNTY - Madison County voters will have hundreds of choices to make in the April 6 general election. This is one of a three-part story that will cover all the people on the upcoming ballot.
ALTON
Mayor: David Goins, Brant T Walker,
City Clerk: Daniel P. Herkert, Cheryl L. Ingle, Lori Bockholdt , Steven Kimbrough Sr.
City Treasurer: Cameo C. Holland
Ward 1 Alderman: Brian M. Campbell
Ward 2 Alderman: Carolyn MaCafee, Steve Potter
Ward 3 Alderman: Raymond C. Strebel, Michael R. Drake, Robert Wayne Harris, Ayron Dewayne Womack.
Wade 4 Alderman: Tammy Smith, Rosetta “Rosie” Brown
Ward 5 Alderman: Charles Brake, Michael Batchelor, Brian P. Bergin
Ward 6 Alderman: Stephanie J. Elliott
Ward 7 Alderman: Patricia L. ( Patty) Ford, Nate Keener
BETHALTO
Mayor - Gary D. Bost
Village Clerk - Sue E. Lowrance
Village Trustees - Timothy C. Tweedy, Brady Dugger, Douglas D. Roberson, Terri L. Keister, Christopher Henderson.
EAST ALTON
Mayor - Darren Carlton
Village Clerk - Lori L. Palmer
Village Trustees - Kelli S. Fletcher, Denny Weber, Ginger L. Toolen
GODFREY
Mayor - Mark Stewart, Mike McCormick
Village Clerk - Bethany A. Bohn, Kevin Botterbush Sr.
Village Trustees - Jeffery R. Weber, Sarah Woodman, Nathan L. Schrumpf, Rick Lauschke, James J. Ward
HARTFORD
Mayor - James F. Hickerson, William Robertson
Village Clerk - Emme Flanigan, Michelle L. Prickett, Nancy Thornburgh
Village Trustees - Clinton B Caldwell, Carolyn Sue Daniels, Christopher Fulkerson
ROXANA
Mayor - Marty Reynolds
Village Clerk - Kristi Carter
Village Trustees - James E. Groppel, Jake Latempt, Jason John, Alex Best, Dennis Smith.
SOUTH ROXANA
Mayor - Barbara Ann Overton, Mike Krontz, Ronald D. Baggett
Village Trustees - Terrah L. Bevolo, Ryan Fenstermaker, Margaret L. Manley
