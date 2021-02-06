(EDITOR'S NOTE: Candidates for Edwardsville and Granite City area will be published separately because of the number of candidates involved overall in the Madison County election).

MADISON COUNTY - Madison County voters will have hundreds of choices to make in the April 6 general election. This is one of a three-part story that will cover all the people on the upcoming ballot.

ALTON

Mayor: David Goins, Brant T Walker,

City Clerk: Daniel P. Herkert, Cheryl L. Ingle, Lori Bockholdt , Steven Kimbrough Sr.

City Treasurer: Cameo C. Holland

Ward 1 Alderman: Brian M. Campbell

Ward 2 Alderman: Carolyn MaCafee, Steve Potter

Ward 3 Alderman: Raymond C. Strebel, Michael R. Drake, Robert Wayne Harris, Ayron Dewayne Womack.

Wade 4 Alderman: Tammy Smith, Rosetta “Rosie” Brown

Ward 5 Alderman: Charles Brake, Michael Batchelor, Brian P. Bergin

Ward 6 Alderman: Stephanie J. Elliott

Ward 7 Alderman: Patricia L. ( Patty) Ford, Nate Keener

BETHALTO

Mayor - Gary D. Bost

Village Clerk - Sue E. Lowrance

Village Trustees - Timothy C. Tweedy, Brady Dugger, Douglas D. Roberson, Terri L. Keister, Christopher Henderson.

EAST ALTON

Mayor - Darren Carlton

Village Clerk - Lori L. Palmer

Village Trustees - Kelli S. Fletcher, Denny Weber, Ginger L. Toolen

GODFREY

Mayor - Mark Stewart, Mike McCormick

Village Clerk - Bethany A. Bohn, Kevin Botterbush Sr.

Village Trustees - Jeffery R. Weber, Sarah Woodman, Nathan L. Schrumpf, Rick Lauschke, James J. Ward

HARTFORD

Mayor - James F. Hickerson, William Robertson

Village Clerk - Emme Flanigan, Michelle L. Prickett, Nancy Thornburgh

Village Trustees - Clinton B Caldwell, Carolyn Sue Daniels, Christopher Fulkerson


ROXANA

Mayor - Marty Reynolds

Village Clerk - Kristi Carter

Village Trustees - James E. Groppel, Jake Latempt, Jason John, Alex Best, Dennis Smith.

SOUTH ROXANA

Mayor - Barbara Ann Overton, Mike Krontz, Ronald D. Baggett

Village Trustees - Terrah L. Bevolo, Ryan Fenstermaker, Margaret L. Manley

