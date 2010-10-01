WHAT: “Heads and Threads” Fashion Show

ALTON, IL – October 1, 2010 – Two local business owners have come together once again to host an event that is sure to be a uniquely enjoyable experience for anyone who attends. By Design owner Lillian Bates and Fringe Salon owner Conya Cowan are combining their talents of fashion design and cosmetology for the “Heads and Threads” Fashion Show taking place on Saturday, October 9 at the Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway in Alton. The show begins at 7 p.m. and will benefit the Arts Center.



“This is not your typical runway show,” explained Bates. “It’s more of a fashion art display. The models will be the art.” Cowan added that the models would be showcasing the art that she and Bates can do. “This show is all about drama,” said Cowan. “As far as hair, think big – texture is key. Hair colors are deep and rich. Clothing styles are from retro to futuristic,” Cowan said, “Lillian will be debuting a signature slinky line that can be mixed and matched in sizes from extra-small to plus.” Cowan will also be showing hombre color techniques.

There will also be high-end silent auction. The cash bar will feature classic drinks, wine, beer, a coffee bar, and non-alcoholic drinks as well. Elegant hors d’oeuvres will be available, and Mike Hammond will be playing classical and jazz acoustical guitar throughout the evening.



Bates and Cowan have more than 50 years of combined experience. Cowan has styled hair for over two decades and has participated in various fashion shows over the years. Bates opened her shop almost three years ago and has had her work featured in the annual Reflections of Style Fashion Show as well as in other St. Louis area fashion shows. Bates was a preliminary finalist several years ago for the “Project Runway” TV series.



Tickets for the “Heads and Threads” Fashion Show are $35 each and include one free drink from the cash bar, live music, and hors d’oeuvres. Cocktail attire is requested. Tickets can be purchased at the Alton locations of Fringe Salon at 124 Front Street, By Design at 136 Front Street in Alton, or at the Jacoby Arts Center. For more information, call 618-462-0202 or 618-433-1400.



The Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesdays-Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays from 12 to 4 p.m., and closed on Mondays. For more information about the Arts Center, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222. The Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

