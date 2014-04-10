The Ameren Illinois ActOnEnergy® SMALL BUSINESS PROGRAM is Now in Jersey County
Ameren representatives will be in Jersey County during the next few weeks promoting their ActOnEnergy program. They will be going door to door (businesses only) offering DS-2 designated Ameren customers a free assessment of your lighting situation.
How do you find out if you are a DS-2 customer? It is noted on your Ameren electric bill. By taking
advantage of this program, you will be able to upgrade to energy efficient lighting for a VERY minimal fee.
