Ameren representatives will be in Jersey County during the next few weeks promoting their ActOnEnergy program. They will be going door to door (businesses only) offering DS-2 designated Ameren customers a free assessment of your lighting situation.

How do you find out if you are a DS-2 customer? It is noted on your Ameren electric bill. By taking
advantage of this program, you will be able to upgrade to energy efficient lighting for a VERY minimal fee.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Sep 24, 2023 - Ameren Teams Represented In National Gas Rodeo

Jul 3, 2023 - Several In Edwardsville, Collinsville and Granite City Without Power, Ameren At Work In Restoration

Jun 1, 2023 - City Of Alton Notified Ameren Illinois Has Established New Residential Electric Rate For Customers

Yesterday - Three Power Poles Struck On Humbert Road, Some Without Power

May 30, 2023 - New Residential Electric Rate For City of Wood River Set By Ameren Illinois

 