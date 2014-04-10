Ameren representatives will be in Jersey County during the next few weeks promoting their ActOnEnergy program. They will be going door to door (businesses only) offering DS-2 designated Ameren customers a free assessment of your lighting situation.

How do you find out if you are a DS-2 customer? It is noted on your Ameren electric bill. By taking

advantage of this program, you will be able to upgrade to energy efficient lighting for a VERY minimal fee.

