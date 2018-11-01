Nearly 30 sponsors decorated their trunks or tents and lined the parking lot of Trust Family Auto Sales in Godfrey for the first Riverbender.com Community Center Community Trunk or Treat Sunday, but the most impressive turned out to be a “Bear," Mario, and a group of Singing Pumpkins.

Nearly 1,200 trick or treaters strolled through the event and voted to decide the best decorated sponsor units. When the votes were tallied the Top 3 Winners were Mustache March 4PD with the Alton Police Department tank, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union and Lifehouse Church.

“Our sponsors were very creative with their decorations,” Riverbender.com Community Center Executive Director Jeff Allsman said. “I’m glad I didn’t have to pick a winner. So many sponsors worked hard to create a festive Halloween atmosphere for this event. You could tell a lot of thought, effort and time went into their themes and decorations.”

First place, and a Free party at Riverbender.com Community Center valued at $200, went to Mustache March 4PD, with an assist to the Alton Police Department whose SWAT tank turned haunted house was an intimidating sight. “MM4PD along with ‘The Bear’ had a great time at the Trunk or Treat,” said Tina Bennett, chair of the Mustache March 4PD Committee. “Partnering with the police department and community is exactly what our mission is about.”

“We were already signed up to participate,” said Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons, “But a MM4PD volunteer reached out and asked if we could pair up to have a bigger impact. Of course we jumped at the opportunity. What MM4PD brought to the table raised the bar. We went from a decorated tactical vehicle to a whole experience for the kids complete with sound, lights and fog. I cannot express how much we appreciate everything MM4PD does for our community.”

1st MidAmerica Credit Union’s Super Mario World trunk finished a close second. Their colorful decorations and life-like costumes earned a refund of their $100 sponsorship, which they generously donated back to the Riverbender.com Community Center.

As a financial cooperative serving the River Bend area since 1934, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union has been helping families achieve their financial goals. The credit union has helped thousands of members achieve financial security, retirement, and home ownership. 1st MidAmerica now serves more than 67,000 members throughout the region.

“The credit union’s dedication goes far beyond the financial success of its members,” said Community Relations Coordinator Alicia Lignoul. “1st MidAmerica is also committed to seeing our communities thrive.”

Proof of this commitment has been expressed over the past year through fundraisers, donations, and sponsorships for dozens of organizations in the area and more than 4,400 hours of volunteerism by their employees. Most visibly has been the credit union’s investment in the Gordon Moore Park Project, fundraising through their annual charity golf outing for the Madison County Child Advocacy Center, and sponsorship of the Bethalto Fireworks.

“But the biggest impact is the feet on the ground in our communities: raising funds, helping out, and making donations,” Lignoul said. “You will see 1st MidAmerica employees in the high schools conducting financial education events, at local festivals doing glitter tattoos for kids, walking in parades, and ringing Salvation Army bells. Employees at the credit union live a people helping people mission, giving generously to local organizations and the United Way, and they personally dedicate time to serve on boards of local nonprofits, volunteer for school programs, lead Boy Scout troops, and support pet rescues.”

Third Place, and a gift certificate to Roper’s Regal Beagle went to the Singing Pumpkins of Lifehouse Church. The Rev. Mike Adams pastors the church at 3825 Seminary St. in Alton. Pumpkins were placed on hay bales and digital projections gave the effect the pumpkins were performing Halloween music.

“We had a great time at the event.” Adam said. “Our people were still talking about it for days.”

Lifehouse Church is self-described as a different kind of church in the community.

“When we started Lifehouse Church 10 years ago, we didn’t just want to be a good church,” Adams said. “The area is full of good churches. But we wanted to create a different type of church for the River Bend. For example, we have café style seating instead of pews; our music may feature a pop, rock or country song that corresponds with our weekly theme. Our service is more interactive. You may sit and enjoy your coffee and donut while you worship.”

The coffee and donuts are free each Sunday for the service that begins at 10 a.m. Beginning in January, the church is making some additional changes to its Sunday lineup.

“Every second Sunday, we’re going to have a potluck brunch,” Adams said. “We’ll have a time of sharing stories and testimonies and finish with the Lord’s Supper.”

Adams said on the fourth Sunday of each month, instead of meeting in the café-styled sanctuary, individuals will attend break-out sessions focusing on the monthly message or theme. And in months with a fifth Sunday, the church will focus on community service.

“We’ll meet and pray for the community, then we’ll launch out and help someone clean up their yard or complete other types of service projects,” Adams said. “It will be a demonstration of our faith in action.”

Once again, there was a lot of effort put in by all the sponsors decorating their trunks and tents. It was this effort and their generosity that made this event such a success. Everyone here at the Riverbender.com Community Center is so grateful for their support and participation. These are the people and companies that support our community and we ask that you to in turn support them in every way that you can by patronizing their businesses.

Movie Sponsor:

Monica Bristow for State Representative

Inflatable Obstacle Course Sponsors:

iCan Clinic

Carrollton Bank

Trunk or Tent Sponsors and their associated location:

Additional Sponsors that could not be present:

WBGZ

Riverbend Head Start

Alton Memorial

Village of Godfrey

Riverbender.com

King Air Conditioning/Bush Refrigeration

Belle Street Key Service

Trust Family Auto Sales

Trust Family Auto Service

Sherry's Snacks

Godfrey Walmart

Dutch Hollow Medical Day Spa

Principia College

Home Depot

Lowe's

Roper's Regal Beagle

