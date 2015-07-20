ALTON - The Alton Migratory Chapter of Ducks Unlimited is proud to host its 42nd annual fundraising dinner on August 1.

“The banquet is our annual membership dinner, consisting of games, raffles, both live and silent auctions,” said Duck Unlimited Committee Member Jason Roberts. “It is a way to get conservationists and outdoor enthusiasts together to share their passions with others and also raise awareness and funding for waterfowl habitat conservation.”

The banquet doors open at 5:00 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Stamper Road in Godfrey. Tickets prices vary upon incentives and include membership fee. See below for pricing.

“We are the oldest chapter in Illinois and have raised over $1 million for the protection of waterfowl habitats over the past 42 years,” said Roberts.

The Alton Migratory Chapter of Ducks Unlimited is hoping to have 150 or more people attend our annual banquet.

“We would love to have the largest turnout ever to help raise awareness of the contributions and efforts that Ducks Unlimited makes towards the conservation and management of wetlands in North America,” said Roberts.

Although Ducks Unlimited may be a well-known organization in the area, it is important to understand the meaning and mission behind it all and how the organization improves the environment of the river bend.

Ducks Unlimited got its start back in 1937 during the Dust Bowl, when North America’s drought had a dramatic effect on the waterfowl populations. Sportsmen knew something needed to be done and a small group joined together to form an organization that is known as Ducks Unlimited.

For the past 78 years, Ducks Unlimited has conserved, restored and managed wetlands for North America's waterfowl.

The vision of Ducks Unlimited is to have sufficient wetlands to fill the skies with waterfowl today, tomorrow, and forever.

To learn more about Duck’s Unlimited, visit http://www.ducks.org/about-du.

CLICK HERE to visit the The Alton Migratory Chapter of Ducks Unlimited on Facebook!

For additional ticket information, contact altonducksunlimited@yahoo.com.

CLICK HERE FOR FLYER AND TICKET INFORMATION

