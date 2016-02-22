ALTON - Two Musicals and four comedy/dramas will comprise the core Season Ticket Package which will go on-sale for Early- Bird Purchase March 1st.

The cost is $75, with an increase to $80 after May 31st; this represents a 33% savings (off door- sale admission) for Season Ticket holders. PR Director Lee Cox says a Season Ticket purchase is a " Winning Ticket in 2016" ! The Season will open with a new staging of STEEL MAGNOLIAS (directed by Diana Enloe ,onstage September 16th - 25th); THE ADDAMS FAMILY (Musical) goes up October 28th through November 6th (directed by Kevin Frakes); DRIVING MISS DAISY (directed by Mark Hilgert) goes on stage December 2nd - 11th; the 83rd Season continues into 2017 with NANA'S NAUGHTY KNICKERS (directed by Kevin Frakes January 27th through February 5th); DON'T TALK TO THE ACTORS (a new Tom Dudzick play directed by Diana Enloe, March 24th - April 2nd)-- and ending the core Season with MAN OF LA MANCHA (Musical) Directed by Lee Cox and on stage May 12th through 21st, 2017.

The Season Ticket Package will have "bookend" Young Adult Musicals during the Summers - FAME July 22nd - 24th and July 29-31st (2016) and ONCE UPON A MATRESS, July 21st-23rd AND July 28th-30th (2017); both Youth/Young Adult Musicals which showcase High School and College-Age Talents and will be directed by Kevin Frakes with Sue Parton Stanard serving as Musical Director. Subscribers can purchase tickets for the Summer Musicals for $20 for Adults and $10 for Students. The Theater group is also planning on featuring a new Canadian Comedy for a 3-performance Limited Engagement in February 2017, right before Valentine's Day. AND a variety of Concerts and one-night events will once again offer patrons the chance to attend Entertainment Events Twelve Times a Year! Lee Cox concludes, "You can come and have so much FUN at Alton Little Theater Year-Round!"

The Theater, located at 2450 N Henry Street is still hoping to re-locate to an expanded facility in Downtown Alton but continues to grow programming and audiences through innovative scheduling and the additions of the Extra, EXTRA Entertainment Series. Cox says it takes a tremendous time commitment from key personnel but "we believe that ALT can anchor the Arts Community in the Riverbend and enrich the lives of future generations."

Article continues after sponsor message

The Theater will sponsor a Summer Youth Drama Camp June 6th through 10th and will expand Auditioning training for those students seeking to go on and major in Theater related programs in college. Three of ALT's patrons left a bequest specifically for college scholarships for High School Seniors planning on pursuing Theater degrees and ALT will be announcing the criteria for application during the "Art March Madness" Kick off of the 83rd Season and the run of THE FOREIGNER March 10th through 20th at the Showplace.

The 83rd Season will see a slight schedule change in the production run of every Mainstage Production, with Shows opening on Friday evening (7:30pm) and running through the following week's second Sunday matinee . Every show will have nine performances ( with a Thursday night Preview given to Community groups who wish to host their own Fund-Raiser).

"Our loyal Season Ticket base said they missed the opportunity to attend a Tuesday or Wednesday evening performance, so we're bringing back the added performances to make sure that everyone can see the terrific line up we have planned" says Cox.

ALT is now offering On-line Ticket Sales for Season Tickets 24- hours a day through the ALT Website: altonlittletheater.org and Cox assures that the new System through Center Stage Software/WinTix is user friendly. Season Ticket purchases can also be made on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 10am to 2pm and on Thursday from 2:30 to 6:30 pm through the Box Office line at 462-3205. Group Discounts (available for groups of 20 or more) can be arranged through the ALT Office 462-3205. Season Ticket holders who wish to change the evening/day of their performance attendance can still do so AT NO EXTRA CHARGE (if seating is available) through the Reservation line (462-6562). Advertisers, Volunteers and Charity Complimentary Tickets can also make Reservations through the Ticket Information Line (462-6562).

Lee Cox concludes, "we make every attempt to be accessible and responsive to our Community's preferences and needs. We've lasted 83 years and are the longest running Community Theater in the State because we live in a great place with great people who care about the Arts. Buying a Season Ticket is an investment in making Life a little better for all of us!"

More like this:

Related Video: