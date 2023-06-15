ALTON - The 6th Annual Alton High School Alumni Baseball game is this Sunday, June 18th at Lloyd Hopkins Field. First pitch is scheduled for noon.

The teams are separated by graduating year, evens and odds. Since the inception of the game, the even year alums have won each time by scores of 5-0, 16-3, 4-2, and 14-9.

The game isn't about winning or losing though, it's about hanging out with old friends and reliving some memories made out on the baseball field.

This year's game will be extra special, the first time it's been held on Father's Day.

This game has typically been on a Saturday night, but with the busy River Dragons schedule, a Sunday afternoon start seemed more fitting.

The rosters for both teams can be found below.