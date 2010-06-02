Alton, IL - The Farmers & Artisans’ Market starts this Saturday, June 5th & will run from 8am to Noon every Saturday thereafter through mid-October. The market is located in the parking lot at the corner of Henry Street and Landmarks Boulevard. A wide selection of locally-grown seasonal fruit and vegetables is available, including heirloom varieties and organically grown crops. Along with produce, shoppers will also find plant materials, grass-fed meat, local honey, fresh bread and other baked goods, and a large assortment of hand-crafted artwork. The location provides plenty of on-site parking.

The Alton Marketplace Association sponsors and organizes the market, which has been in operation for approximately 16 years. “We have been increasing the customer base and recruiting more great vendors than ever before; said Sara McGibany, Executive Director, “Our participation has doubled over the past couple of years; fifty-five vendors took part in the market during the 2009 season & we are always looking for more.” Anything that is homegrown or at least 50% handmade is welcome to be sold at the market, and anyone interested in being a vendor is encouraged to call Alton Marketplace at 463-1016.

The market is a fun, easy, and responsible way for citizens to shop for healthy food. Fruits and vegetables are at their freshest and most nutritious when purchased locally, and the most environmentally, economically and socially responsible way to purchase your food is through local growers at the Farmers’ Market. The Community Cultivators will offer free nature related crafts for kids on July 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31st; and the Jacoby Arts Center will offer Family Art Activities on July 31st, Aug 7th, 14th & 21st.

The Market registration form is available for download on the “Events” page of www.AltonMarketplace.com. For more information, please contact Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Marketplace, at 618-463-1016 or Bob Sancamper, Head Farmer, at 618-372-3018.

