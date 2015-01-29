The Alton Community Service League accepting grant applications
The Alton Community Service League is accepting grant applications from not-for-profit (501 C) organizations interested in applying for monetary grants. Forms are available by contacting Dorothy Droste at 618-466-7746 or 618-465-6904 . You may instead mail your request to Alton Community Service League , P O Box 211, Alton, Illinois 62002. Completed forms must be post-marked by March 15, 2015. Grant recipients will be announced in May. The service league raises funds each year for Alton area beautification and non-profit organizations through annual gift wrap projects and other fund raising events.
