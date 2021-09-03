ST. LOUIS - The 300 Group recently joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of nearly 150 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.

The 300 Group was founded in 2021 by owner Quinten Lovejoy along with investor and business partner John Chiorando. The 15-person full-service agency specializes in commercial insurance including property and casualty, work comp, and auto. The 300 Group is headquartered at 1535 S. 8th St. in St. Louis, Mo.

Lovejoy has more than 20 years of experience in the insurance industry. Business partner Chiorando is an experienced entrepreneur, chairman, CEO, and philanthropist with a deep reach into a variety of industries.

“We selected VIAA because the alliance offers the best, most comprehensive options for our clients,” said The 300 Group owner Quinten Lovejoy. “We strive to be much more than a resource for the ‘commodity’ of commercial insurance, and VIAA will enable our organization to simultaneously grow and succeed with our clients.” Lovejoy added that his company “features a proprietary approach to building risk management programs that seamlessly works with the alliance’s methods.”

Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $350 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $10 billion national alliance.

For more information about The 300 Group, call (314) 310-3011 or visit http://www.the300group.net.

