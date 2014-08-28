The 1st annual Riverbender.com Community Center Trivia Night will take place Saturday, September 27 at Spirits Lounge (300 State Street Alton, IL)

Doors open at 6:00 pm. Fun begins at 7:00 pm. $120.00 for table of up to 10 people. (must be paid in full)

There will be a silent auction and 50/50.

$150 1st place; $100 2nd place; and $50 3rd place.

Mark Ellebracht will be our Emcee for the evening!

Cash bar. Outside food welcome.

****To reserve your spot contact: David Morris 618.465.9850 x 212 or david@riverbender.com****

We're also looking for any type of donations or baskets for the silent auction, or let us know if your business would like to be a round sponsor ($200).

All proceeds benefit the Riverbender.com Community Center

Thank you for your support!!

Stacey Noble Loveland, Chairperson

