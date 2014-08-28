The 1st annual Riverbender.com Community Center Trivia Night
The 1st annual Riverbender.com Community Center Trivia Night will take place Saturday, September 27 at Spirits Lounge (300 State Street Alton, IL)
Doors open at 6:00 pm. Fun begins at 7:00 pm. $120.00 for table of up to 10 people. (must be paid in full)
There will be a silent auction and 50/50.
$150 1st place; $100 2nd place; and $50 3rd place.
Mark Ellebracht will be our Emcee for the evening!
Cash bar. Outside food welcome.
****To reserve your spot contact: David Morris 618.465.9850 x 212 or david@riverbender.com****
We're also looking for any type of donations or baskets for the silent auction, or let us know if your business would like to be a round sponsor ($200).
All proceeds benefit the Riverbender.com Community Center
Thank you for your support!!
Stacey Noble Loveland, Chairperson
