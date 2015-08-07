ALTON - The 16th annual St. Mary's Golf Tournament will be held Sat., Sept. 12th 2015, 1:30pm at Rolling Hills Golf Course. Tournament proceeds help fund our tuition assistance program at the school. Sponsorship and team opportunities are now available.
 
The cost for a team is $400 and includes lunch, dinner, beverages, and a day full of fun. The checks are to be made payable to the St. Mary's Golf Tournament and can be dropped off at the parish office. Sponsorship opportunities are as follows:

$2000 Platinum (Includes team entry)
$1000 Diamond (Includes team entry)
$500 Gold (Special Sponsorships)
$250 Silver
$100 Hole

Volunteers are needed for the day of the tournament and your time is service hour eligible. For all questions
and interest in joining the tournament committee or volunteering, please email BobKane@RollingHillsgc.com.

 

