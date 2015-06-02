The 10th Annual Miles Davis Jazz Festival is set for Saturday evening, June 27 at Jacoby Arts Center, to support the Alton Museum of History & Art.

This year's headliner is the Montez Coleman Trio. Mr. Coleman (pictured), a native of East St. Louis, has played drums for trumpeters Wynton Marsalis, Sean Jones, Russell Gunn, and pianist Bruce Barth (at an early May weeklong engagement in the Dizzy Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City), among others. For six years, he played for the Roy Hargrove Quintet, centered in New York, but touring in Europe, Asia, and North America.

Also in Montez's trio is Adam Maness, the pianist for singer Erin Bode's group and multi-instrumental composer for the avant-garde classical jazz quartet, the 442s. Veteran bassist Jamahl Nichols rounds out the trio.

The opening act is veteran smooth-jazz saxophonist Fred Walker, owner of Star City Music Productions in St. Louis, whose amazing tone, taste, and good humor have made him a Festival favorite over recent years.

The Danny Campbell Ensemble features the trumpeter with bassist Jeff Anderson and Missouri State music professor/drummer Marty Morrison.

Tickets are $25 for the Riverbend's finest annual jazz show; they will be available soon at the Alton Museum, from the Festival's Facebook page, and at the door.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this:

Related Video: