EDWARDSVILLE - A small flare and the following shower of a flame retardant substance closed Texas Roadhouse, located at 6640 Edwardsville Crossing Dr, Thursday evening.

The business has since reopened Friday for its customers following both an "all clear" from the health inspector and necessary repairs to the fire control system. A manager from the business confirmed each of those had been completed before the restaurant opened its doors for customers Friday. Glen Carbon Fire Chief Ralph Well said the incident happened when food in the fryer may have been splashed with water accidentally. That caused a flare, which subsequently caused the fire control system to release a flame retardant substance in the kitchen area.

"There was very minimal fire damage, mostly to the fryer itself," Well said. "Nothing was burned in the surrounding area. The majority of the damage was caused by the release of the flame retardant substance."

Well said a call to the health department Thursday evening assured him it was going to immediately work with the business to reopen. He also stated the staff of Texas Roadhouse was already working on repairing the aftermath when his department arrived on the scene.

"It appeared they had things well under control by the time we got there," he said. "The manager had the employees going through the motions to get things cleaned up. It was quite a mess, but they were making good progress by the time we got there."

No one was injured in the incident, and the overall damage was minimal.

