ALTON - Practice your one-hand chip flipping and get out your sunglasses for the Texas Hold’em tournament to be held at Spirits Lounge in downtown Alton on Saturday August 8th. Starting at noon you can go all-in at Spirits located at 300 State Street.

Know your poker slang? Prove it by matching the lingo to the cards below:

The Doctor Who K-8

Walking Sticks Q-J

Ajax J-5

Sailboats A-J

Cowboys 7-7

Oedipus Rex K-K

Motown 4-4

Feast K-9

Price is $25 and rebuys are allowed. Cash prize to winner and prizes to final table. Delicious food and adult beverages available for purchase. More details to follow; contact them at AltonSymphony@gmail.com.

Slang Answers:

The Doctor Who: K-9

Walking Sticks: 7-7

Ajax: A-J

Sailboats: 4-4

Cowboys: K-K

Oedipus Rex: Q-J

Motown: J-5

Feast: K-8

See you at Spirits Lounge on Saturday August 8th at noon for Texas Hold’em Tournament to benefit Alton Symphony Orchestra.

