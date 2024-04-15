ALTON - Teutopolis placed in all four flights, and won two individual championships as the Wooden Shoes won the team title in the Robert Logan Doubles Invitational tennis tournament played on Saturday at the Alton High School courts and other venues in the area.

T-Town won the tournament with 30 points, with O'Fallon finishing second on 27 points. Chatham Glenwood was third at 21 points, DeSmet Jesuit of Creve Coeur, Mo. came in fourth at 17 points, and Jefferson City, Mo., Helias Catholic rounded out the top five at 16 points. The host Redbirds tied with Waterloo for eighth place with 12 points each, Civic Memorial was 11th with eight points, and Marquette Catholic finished in 13th place with two points.

Logan, who graduated from Marquette in 2005, was a longtime head coach for the Alton boys and girls tennis teams. He died of cancer at the age of 30 in 2016. He qualified in singles for the IHSA state tennis tournament twice, and also qualified for the state Class 1A golf tournament three times. The tournament is named in his honor and memory.

It was a glorious day, weatherwise, for the tournament, with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s, and the tennis all around was very good.

"We had great weather and competition yesterday," said Alton head coach Jesse Macias. "Congrats to Teutopolis for getting first. They placed in every flight, and had two champions; no one was catching them. All four flights had tight matches everywhere, and we appreciate the level of play and sportsmanship from the players. It was an outstanding day of tennis. We also appreciate Theresa Logan coming out and spending time with all the teams. This tournament is all about Robert, and having his family out makes this event even more special."

In the number one flight, the championship was won by Rowan Brunner and Ben Van Alstine of O'Fallon, who defeated Maateo O'Leary and Mark Gaertner of DeSmet 7-5, 6-3. The Redbirds pair of Parker Mayhew and Nathan Bartlett went 2-2 on the weekend and finished seventh, winning over Ubaydah Mahmood and Ben Loeffler of Glenwood 9-8.The Marquette team of Bradley Bower and Thomas Wendle lost in the first round to Mahmood and Loeffler 6-7, 6-1, 10-7.

In the second flight, Glenwood's Talha Arshad and Will Ehrlich won the title by defeating Andrew Martin and Ivan Powell of Greenville 6-2, 6-4. Alton's team of Luke Boyd and James McKeever lost their opener to Luke Koenig and John Baxendale of DeSmet 6-3, 2-6, 10-8. while the Marquette team of Ryan Klausner and Hubert Allen lost to Arshad and Ehrlich 6-2, 6-0.

In the third flight, Teutopolis' Josh Habing and Will Lewis won the championship over O'Fallon's Jeff Mithio and Cy Shelton 6-4, 6-4. In the first round, the Redbirds' Alex Tuetken and J. Snow defeated Marquette's Adam Richard and Carson Hampton 6-3, 6-3, then won their quarterfinal match over Kendall Call and Alex Kampeter of Helias 2-6, 6-4, 10-8, but lost in the semifinals to Mithio and Shelton 6-4, 6-4. and also lost the third place match to Collin Groves and Brendan McClory of Waterloo 6-0, 6-3.

In the fourth flight, the Shoes got their second title when Carter Davidson and Myles Stortzum won over CM's Jonathan Scroggins and Ryne Breyer 6-3.2-6, 12-10. Scroggins and Breyer started their journey to the final by winning their first-round match over David Risinger and Shreyas Singh of Urbana University 6-2, 6-2, then won their quarterfinal match over Glenwood's Tripp Tomko and Connor Polllitt 6-0, 6-4, the won in the semifinals over Brock Jennings and Kaleb Godwin of Helias 6-2, 6-0.

Another CM team, of Grant Shirley and Jude Breyer, lost in the opening round to Jennings and Godwin 6-3, 6-1, while the Marquette duo of Reid Stevenson and Daniel Bennett lost their opener to Tomko and Polllitt 6-1, 6-0. The Redbirds' team of Joe Ventimiglia and David Bennett won in their opener over Lukas Wis and Alex Gifford of Rockton Hononegah 6-2, 6-0, but lost in the quarterfinals to Jennings and Godwin 6-2, 6-3. In the fifth-place semifinals, Ventimiglia and Bennett lost to Tomko and Polllitt 7-5, 7-6, and won the seventh-place match by default over Isaiah Sussenbach and Fletcher Blunt of Greenville.

