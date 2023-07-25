EDWARDSVILLE - St. Louis player Gus Tettamble was among the winners in the qualifying draw on the first day of the Edwardsville Futures tennis tournament, presented by the EGHM Foundation, with the opening matches played on Monday at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

The opening day was very warm, with some clouds overhead, and temperatures reaching into the low 90s as the day went on, but the tennis was of high quality as the matches went on.

In the upper half of the qualifying bracket, top seed in qualifying Quinn Vandercasteele defeated Futures veteran Jibiril Nettles 7-5, 6-4, while Aurel Ciocanu of Canada eliminated wild card Jagger Saylor 6-3, 6-1. Second seed Axel Nefve won over Thomas Nelson 6-3, 6-3 and in the day's only three-set match, it was Cooper Woestendick winning over Max Sheldon 1-6, 7-5, 10-8. Third seed Alexander Petrov defeated Timothy Phung 6-4, 6-4 and Tettamble, the winner in last week's Pro Wildcard Challenge, won over Canadian Jaden Weekes 6-3, 6-4. Noah Schachter eliminated Tyler Bowers 6-4, 6-2 and Ishaan Ravichander won over Vincent Rettke 6-3, 6-2.

In the bottom half of the draw, Joshua Lapadat of Canada won over Nikita Snezhko 6-2. 6-3, with Alejandro Moreno won over Essange Ndumbe 7-6 (7-3 in the tiebreak), 6-1. Pierce Brazil Rollins won the first set over sixth seed Trey Hildebrand 6-4 before Hildebrand was forced to retire, due to injury, and Bjorn Swenson eliminated Jakub Ostajewski 6-4, 6-2. Daniel Milavsky won over Karlis Ozolins of Latvia 6-3, 6-2 and J Mercer defeated Matt Hulme of Australia 6-4, 7-5. In the final two matches of the round, Japan's Kenta Miyoshi won over Oliver Okonkwo of Great Britain 6-3, 6-4 and Gabrilelus Guzauskas eliminated Prasav Kumar 7-5, 6-4.

Second-day matches begin at 8:30 a.m., with the early feature matches being Tettamble playing against Petrov, top seed Vandercasteele meeting Ciocanu and Nefve meeting Woestendick for spots in the main draw. A pair of first round matches will also be played later on, with Cash Hanzlik going up against Japan's Shunsuke Mitsui and Gage Brymer playing fifth seed Jaimee Floyd Angelee of France. The first round of the doubles also takes place, with the highlight being the tournament's first-ever weekday evening match with Tettamble and Hulme playing Kareem Al-Allaf and Colin Markes at 6 p.m.

