JERSEYVILLE - When it comes to enthusiasm and leadership on the basketball court, Jersey Community High School senior Tessa Crawford stands above nearly all the rest.

Crawford is the one that the Panthers’ basketball varsity girls look to for leadership on the court.

Crawford is a Sparklight Internet Female Athlete of the Month for the Panthers.

Jersey head girls' basketball coach Caleb Williams said she is the only senior on the team and looks to make everyone else around her better.

“She can score and she can facilitate offense for other players,” he said. “Defensively, she will play hard all game long every night.”

Coach Williams stressed that Crawford always hustles on the court and leads by example.

“Tessa’s example is that she plays with passion, and toughness, and goes hard at everything she does,” he said.

Area girls' basketball teams should be on the lookout for their games with the skilled Panthers’ squad with Tessa as the lead both on the offensive and defensive sides of the court.

