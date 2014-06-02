Senior Services Plus announced that The Voice star Tess Boyer will make a guest appearance at the 5th Annual Feed the Need concert. Tess will kick off the evening by singing the National Anthem. A Glen Carbon native and 2010 Edwardsville High School graduate, Boyer developed a large local fan base when she performed on The Voice. Tess was a top finalist on season 6.

Tess is a great addition to the dynamic line-up for the concert with The Harman Family Bluegrass Band as opening act followed by headliner, John Michael Montgomery. The concert will be held at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, located at 1 Riverfront Drive in Alton, Illinois. Gates will open at 5:00 pm. Tess will perform about 5:45pm with The Harman's taking the stage at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets for the evening are still available. Tickets are $30 each, and are available online at seniorservicesplus.org. Tickets are also available at the agency's Alton center, located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue, Alton, Illinois. For more information, please call 618-465-3298 or 1-800-233-4904.

