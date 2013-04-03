Terry Dooley Selected as one of the "Top 100." Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE, IL, MARCH 29, 2013 - Terry Dooley, a Vice President at TheBANK of Edwardsville, was recently selected as one of the "Top 100 St. Louisans to Know to Succeed in Business" by Small Business Monthly magazine.

Dooley, who has been with TheBANK since 1992, attended an awards banquet honoring the recipients in St. Charles, Mo., on March 20, and will be part of a feature in the April edition of Small Business Monthly.

"It's a great honor," Dooley said of the award. "It's absolutely vital that small businesses get all the help they can to succeed, so to be included in a list of people who work toward that goal is a proud moment in my career."

According to Small Business Monthly's Ron Ameln, the list of honorees is a who's who of business and community leaders in the St. Louis area.

"The ultimate success of our region comes down to people," he said. "These honorees are all individuals who are giving back and helping business owners reach their dreams. We want to thank them for making this community a better place to live and work."

Dooley, who works out of TheBANK's Alton Center, has had a long, distinguished career in banking and was honored by the Illinois Bankers Association in July for 50 years in the industry.