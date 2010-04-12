(Edwardsville, IL) - Dennis M. Terry, President and CEO of First Clover Leaf Bank recently announced the addition of Terri Lowrance as Vice President and Director of Treasury Management for First Clover Leaf Bank.

Dennis Terry stated, “We are very excited to have someone of Terri’s banking experience join us here at First Clover Leaf Bank. Throughout her career she has demonstrated a strong commitment to customer service and an in depth knowledge of today’s sophisticated banking products. When you combine these attributes it’s a very big win-win for our customers.”

Terri comes to First Clover Leaf Bank with over 25 years of banking experience. Lowrance has held several management positions during her career, most recently serving as the Director of Treasury Services for a locally based international company. Her experience in both large and small financial institutions combined with her professional career outside of the banking industry has enabled Terri to develop a diverse professional perspective. She will use her vast experience to tailor and create unique product solutions for each individual business owner and commercial customer.

Terri currently resides in Bethalto. She and her husband, Bob, are relocating to Edwardsville this spring. Terri and Bob have four grown children. She is involved in the Bethalto Rotary Club and the Riverbend Growth Association. Terri plans to continue her community involvement while in her new role at First Clover Leaf Bank.

“First Clover Leaf Bank has a solid financial foundation and positive reputation in the communities it serves. I am excited about the opportunity to join this strong community bank. FCLB offers a diverse line of products to fit the needs of many businesses and consumers. Additionally, we share the important value of community involvement and charitable work. I am very happy to be a part of this dynamic banking team and look forward to many years of service to my customers and growth opportunities in our surrounding communities,” stated Lowrance.

In her new role, Lowrance will be providing personalized customer service and Treasury Management products to the business communities and customers of First Clover Leaf Bank. She will focus on continued development of innovative products and ways to maximize efficiencies for her commercial customers. Helping each commercial customer optimize their cash flow and streamline their business operations will be her daily objective.

