SATURDAY-SUNDAY, AUGUST 8-9 WEEKEND SPORTS ROUNDUP

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

The St. Louis Cardinals have put their season on hold upon learning that a 10th player, outfielder Lane Thomas, has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on Sunday. The team has already postponed its entire three-game home series against the Pittsburgh Pirates starting Monday, and two road series, against the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs, are in doubt as well.

According to reports from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Cardinals' entire roster has been encouraged to quarantine from home, and have received daily testing. The results of Thomas' test has upped the number of positives among the team to 17 in the past 11 days. The first positive tests came back July 30, while the Cardinals were in Milwaukee. Their series against the Brewers was postponed, along with a subsequent four-game set in Detroit. Their series against the Chicago Cubs was postponed on Friday by Major League Baseball amid reports of further positive tests.

About half of the 17 people who tested positive were asymptomatic, while others had low-grade fever, coughs and headaches. One of the players and a staff member visited a hospital emergency room to have questions answered about the virus or to receive treatment, requiring IVs, but neither one was kept overnight in hospital, and returned home.

According to MLB rules, the Cardinals players who were infected must have two consecutive negative tests before being allowed to rejoin the team. The possibility also exists that the Cardinals' season may be cancelled, and the team removed from the competition because of the team pandemic, but nothing has been determined as of now.

NCAA FOOTBALL

POWER FIVE CONFERENCE COMMISSIONERS HOLD EMERGENCY MEETING, FALL SPORTS SEASONS COULD BE CANCELLED OR POSTPONED: The commissioners of the Power Five college athletic conferences held an emergency meeting on Sunday, and reports indicate that the 2020 NCAA Football Bowl Subdivison season could either be postponed and moved to the spring, or cancelled altogether because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a report made by ESPN, the commissioners of the Power Five conference --- the Atlantic Coast, Big Ten, Big 12, Southeastern and Pacific-12 conferences --- made no major decisions regarding the fall sporting seasons, including football, but wanted to collaborate should the seasons be postponed or cancelled. On Saturday, the Mid-American Conference became the first of the FBS leagues to postpone the fall seasons, due to COVID-19 concerns.

Also on Saturday, the presidents of the Big Ten schools met, and indicated that they were ready to postpone the seasons to spring, but wanted to see if the other conferences would fall in line with their final decision. The ACC athletic directors are set to meet on Monday to discuss the same thing, as are the presidents of the Pac-12 schools on Tuesday, but all reports are indicating that the football and fall sporting seasons are very much in doubt.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

WESTERN CONFERENCE ROUND ROBIN TOURNAMENT --- GAME SIX

DALLAS STARS 2, ST. LOUIS BLUES 1 (SHOOTOUT, DAL WINS 1-0): A game-tying goal scored by Joe Pavelski with 31.4 seconds left in regulation and a shootout goal by Denis Gurianov gave the Dallas Stars a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Blues in the final game of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoff Western Conference Round Robin tournament Sunday afternoon at Rogers Centre in Edmonton, Alberta.

Pavelski's goal came off a pass from Miro Heiskanen near the right-hand circle, where Pavelski one-timed the puck past Blues goalie Jake Allen to tie the game and force overtime. During the round robin, regular season rules were used, with a five-minute, three-on-three sudden death overtime period, and a shootout if the game was still tied after the overtime.

Robert Thomas scored the only Blues goal on a shot from the slot that beat Dallas goalie Anton Khudobin at 3:43 to give St. Louis the lead at 1-0. The game stayed that way until Pavelski's equalizer late in the third. A goal by Vince Dunn at 16:44 of the first was overturned for offside after video review after a Dallas challenge.

Allen made 37 saves in the Blues' goal, while Khudobin had 22 stops for Dallas.

The Blues went 0-2-1 in the round robin and ended up with the conference's fourth seed, and will play the Vancouver Canucks in the first round, with game one going on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. St. Louis time. All games will be played in Edmonton.

UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

SATURDAY'S RESULT

SAINT LOUIS FC 0, FC TULSA 2: Eric Bird scored shortly before halftime, and a Dario Suarez strike in second half stoppage time gave the visitors all three points as FC Tulsa won over Saint Louis FC 2-0 in a USL Championship match played Saturday night at West Community Credit Union Stadium at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo.

STLFC almost took an early lead when Kadeem Dacres beat a defender and put a low shot to the far corner of the goal that was stopped by Tulsa goalie Sean Lewis. Saint Louis goalie Kyle Morton then made a pair of nice stops to stymie Tulsa before Bird beat Morton with a shot from distance that may have been deflected in in the 43rd minutes to give Tulsa the lead at halftime 1-0.

STLFC missed a chance to equalize in the 68th minute when Phanuel Kavita's shot just curled over the crossbar, but Suarez iced the game for the visitors with a second-half stoppage goal to give Tulsa the three points, keeping their undefeated record alive.

STLFC is now 3-2-2 on the season for 10 points, still in second place in Group E, and will host Sporting Kansas City II this coming Saturday night, with a kickoff time of 7 p.m.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

QUALIFYING SERIES AND CONFERENCE ROUND ROBIN TOURNAMENTS

ALL QUALIFYING SERIES BEST-OF-FIVE

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

(4) Philadelphia Flyers 4, (2) Tampa Bay Lightning 1 (Round Robin, game five)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(3) Vegas Golden Knights 4, (2) Colorado Avalanche 3 (OT) (Round Robin, game five)

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

(3) Washington Capitals 2, (1) Boston Bruins 1 (Round Robin, game six)

(9) Columbus Blue Jackets 3, (8) Toronto Maple Leafs 0 (CBJ wins 3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(4) Dallas Stars 2, (1) St. Louis Blues 1 (shootout, DAL wins 1-0) (Round Robin, game six)

FIRST ROUND PLAYOFF PAIRINGS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

(12) Montreal Canadiens vs. (1) Philadelphia Flyers

(9) Columbus Blue Jackets. vs. (2) Tampa Bay Lightning

(7) New York Islanders vs. (3) Washington Capitals

(6) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (4) Boston Bruins

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(12) Chicago Blackhawks vs. (1) Vegas Golden Knights

(11) Arizona Coyotes vs. (2) Colorado Avalanche

(8) Calgary Flames vs. (3) Dallas Stars

(7) Vancouver Canucks vs. (4) St. Louis Blues

UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Saint Louis FC 0, FC Tulsa 2

