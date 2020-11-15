ALTON - Marquette Catholic junior girls tennis player Monica Wendle had an incredible singles and doubles season in 2020 for the Explorers with a 15-2 singles record and placed second in sectional singles competition. She would have been a state qualifier if the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) State Girls Tennis Tournament had been held.

For her efforts, Wendle is the Riverbender.com November Female Athlete of the Month for Marquette Catholic High School.

Wendle has strong faith in God and she said that has helped her considerably in her life.

"I would also like to thank my supportive parents for helping me be grounded in my faith in God so I don’t have to be worried about winning or losing in a game, but playing my best and having fun," she said. "I also want to thank my siblings and friends who go out and hit with me on the weekends.

"I was number one for my team on varsity," she said, something she was very proud of. "I would have gone to state if it weren’t for COVID-19.

"I have been playing since freshman year. I love that it is a social sport and I get to talk/get to know people better. I also really like the exercise, the hustle, and the thrill of a close match. I love to practice, improve, and grow as a player by listening to Coach Mike Walters."

Some of Wendle's interests are she enjoys sewing and tailor clothes.

"I go on long, hilly bike rides (up to 30-milers)," she said. "I swim for Marquette and for Summers Port Sharks, I also participate in many clubs like (Riverbend Growth Association, Bass Fishing Club, Breast Cancer Awareness Club, Ambassador Club, Campus Ministry, Explorers for Life, Students for Soldiers, and Students Against Destructive Decisions.)"

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

The Marquette Catholic junior said her involvement in sports helped me meet many new people and become closer to her team members.

"I love how at the end of each season it feels like we’ve grown into a family and made such amazing and funny memories," she said. "Also, I have grown a lot as a player by learning and watching other players and Coach Walters giving me great advice. My three years in tennis have helped me learn that it is not about winning or losing but how you play the game and keep your stature. You can really make someone’s day if you are being a light to them instead of focusing on yourself and if you won or not."

Wendle hopes to continue her tennis career at Lewis and Clark Community College after high school.

"I am interested in being a teacher," Wendle said. "I also would like to have a side business of tailoring clothes for people!"

Wendle is an exceptional swimmer and her best strokes are freestyle and breaststroke.

"I also am a cyclist (not competitively) and go on intense hill bike rides in the countryside," she said. "Usually my bike rides range from 15-30 miles."

Wendle is an exceptional student and has been on the high honor roll each year.

"I was recently inducted to the National Honor Society as well! Glory to God," she said.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: