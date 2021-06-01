EDWARDSVILLE - Chloe Trimpe capped her brilliant Edwardsville High School tennis career with a signing recently to Rockhurst University in Kansas City.

Trimpe was undefeated her senior season playing at No. 1 doubles with Hannah Colbert on what her head coach Dave Lipe described as one of the best doubles combinations Edwardsville High School's girls' tennis has had in his tenure. For her efforts on the tennis courts, Chloe Trimpe is the iCAN Clinic Female Athlete of the Month For Edwardsville High School.

Trimpe and Colbert advanced to the doubles semifinals at the IHSA Sectional Girls Tennis Tourney in 2020. The IHSA state tourney was canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Trimpe's overall record in both singles and doubles was very impressive in fall 2020, and she's very happy with how things turned out overall.

"I was really happy with how I played this past year," Trimpe said.

Along with everyone else, Trimpe was very grateful and thankful that the 2020 fall season was able to take place as scheduled, despite the restrictions in place.

"I think we've been really fortunate to play a season this past year," Trimpe said, "unlike some teams that don't get to play this year. I think it really brought us together, closer together, even though we had to keep our distance. I think this year has been one of the best years of my seasons of playing high school tennis."

Trimpe said looking back on her time playing for the Tigers, there will be many fond and precious memories that she will take with her.

"I have made some of my best memories here," Trimpe said. "I have met some of the greatest people in my life here, and I'm really fortunate to be able to have a second family. I am really proud of everyone today at sectionals, and everyone on this team for giving it their all this season."

Colin Feeney contributed to this story.

