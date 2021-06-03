HARTFORD - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces Illinois Route 3 will be closed to all traffic between 7th Street and the Amoco Cut-Off Road starting at 12:00 AM on Saturday, June 5th to approximately 9:00 PM on Sunday, June 6th. Traffic will be able to detour to either Illinois Route 143 or IL 111 via Hawthorne Street during this period. This weekend closure is necessary to allow for the installation of a new pipe bridge over Illinois Route 3 just north of Rand Avenue. This work is being completed by Graycor Industrial Constructors, Inc., and Mammoet USA, Inc.

Article continues after sponsor message

Local police will be deployed to warn motorists of this temporary closure and assist with detouring traffic. If possible, please plan ahead and avoid the area Saturday and Sunday.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes is encouraged. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

More like this: