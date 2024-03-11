WEST ALTON, MO – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, will close a portion of Riverlands Way Tuesday, March 12, 2024 to allow for a prescribed fire that will be occurring at the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary.

Teal Pond Recreation Area will still be accessible, as the closure will not begin until the Rivers Project Office. Maple Island Access Area will still be accessible via a detour using Red School Road. It is anticipated the road will again be open Wednesday, March 13th.

For more information please contact the Rivers Project Office at 636-899-2600.

