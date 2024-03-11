WEST ALTON, MO – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, will close a portion of Riverlands Way Tuesday, March 12, 2024 to allow for a prescribed fire that will be occurring at the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary.

Teal Pond Recreation Area will still be accessible, as the closure will not begin until the Rivers Project Office. Maple Island Access Area will still be accessible via a detour using Red School Road. It is anticipated the road will again be open Wednesday, March 13th.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

For more information please contact the Rivers Project Office at 636-899-2600.

More like this:

6 days ago - Route 66 Projects in Southwest Illinois Receive Grants Totaling $850,000

Mar 4, 2024 - Sierra Club Illinois’ Three Rivers Project to Host Seed Swap at Milton Schoolhouse Gardens  

Nov 2, 2023 - Temporary Closure Of Maple Island Access Recreation Area

Nov 15, 2023 - Levee Improvements Temporarily Closes Teal Pond Parking Lot

Jan 25, 2024 - Sierra Club Illinois’ Three Rivers Project, Alton YWCA, And Milton Schoolhouse Gardens To Host Two Winter Seed Swaps

 