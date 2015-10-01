Temporary Closure of Riverlands Way Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WEST ALTON, MO – The US Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, is announcing the temporary closure of Riverlands Way within the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary in West Alton, MO. This road will be closed October 4, 2015 from 5 a.m-12 p.m. for the Border Wars Triathlon. Maple Island Access will also be closed during this time. Article continues after sponsor message For more information please contact Chris Garcia at the Rivers Project Office at 314-488-4327. Print Version Submit a News Tip