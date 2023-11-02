Temporary Closure Of Maple Island Access Recreation Area Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WEST ALTON - The US Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, will temporarily close Maple Island Access Recreation Area beginning November 2, 2023, due to necessary re-painting work on the Missouri side of Melvin Price Locks and Dam to prevent any potential overspray onto vehicle traffic. Weather permitting, this work will be completed by the end of the weekend, and the Access Area will be re-opened on Monday, November 6th. Article continues after sponsor message For more information, please contact the Rivers Project Office at 636.899.2600. Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft Treehouse Wildlife Center, Food For Thought, and More!