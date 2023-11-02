Temporary Closure Of Maple Island Access Recreation Area
WEST ALTON - The US Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, will temporarily close Maple Island Access Recreation Area beginning November 2, 2023, due to necessary re-painting work on the Missouri side of Melvin Price Locks and Dam to prevent any potential overspray onto vehicle traffic. Weather permitting, this work will be completed by the end of the weekend, and the Access Area will be re-opened on Monday, November 6th.
For more information, please contact the Rivers Project Office at 636.899.2600.