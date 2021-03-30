WEST ALTON – The US Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, will temporarily close Ellis Island in West Alton on Thursday April 1st in order to conduct habitat maintenance in the form of prescribed fire. This burn will help reduce invasive species present on site and will promote native sand prairie communities. It will also reduce the amount of flood debris on the ground and downed woody materials.

“Fire is an important part of our ecosystem and, when utilized properly, can promote native vegetation composition, reduce invasive species, reduce woody debris, and recycle nutrients back into the soil,” said Brian Stoff, Forestry Team Lead for the Rivers Project, who will be serving as the Burn Boss for Thursday’s burn. “The Environmental Stewardship Team at the Rivers Project Office has been conducting prescribed burns for close to 20 years to help promote healthy ecosystems and quality wildlife habitat. I’m confident that this prescribed burn will provide these benefits as well.”

The Rivers Project Office hopes to re-open Ellis Island and its trails by Friday afternoon.

For more information please contact Josh Schulte at 314-657-8535.

